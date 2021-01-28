A Brownsville woman and her son are facing charges for their alleged participation in smuggling contraband into the Fayette County Prison last April.
Police alleged Sandra Defrank, 53, of Brownsville, was meeting with a woman to provide Ritenour’s boyfriend, Riley Platt, 26, of Dunbar, then corrections officer at the prison, with packages of contraband to smuggle into the lockup. She also allegedly provided cash payments and electronic payments through cash app to Platt, already facing charges related to smuggling items into the prison, as compensation for smuggling.
Police said Defrank acknowledged meeting with the woman on multiple occasions to provide cash at the direction of her son Matthew Brumley, 30, of Brownsville, and to provide money through a cash app.
A telephone at the prison allegedly revealed Defrank discussed acquiring and packaging contraband on multiple occasions with Brumley and Charles Lynn, 42, of Uniontown, who were incarcerated at the Fayette County Prison. Brumley allegedly instructed Defrank to send cash electronically to a cash app. Police said Defrank acknowledged discussing plans with Brumley to collect contraband and package it but denied that she ever carried out the plans discussed.
During an interview with police, Brumley allegedly admitted to discussing smuggling contraband into the prison and making payments for it with his mother, Defrank, via the jail telephone system and that Lynn was involved in getting the contraband into the prison through Platt and other methods. Brumley also reportedly admitted to purchasing contraband, including suboxone and tobacco, from Lynn on numerous occasions.
Defrank faces 154 charges including corrupt organizations, possessing controlled substance, bribery and aiding consummation of crime. She has an unsecured bond of $50,000 and awaits her preliminary hearing.
Brumley faces 28 charges, including corrupt organizations, criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, aiding consummation of crime and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. His unsecured bond is set at $25,000, and he awaits his preliminary hearing.
The charges, filed earlier this month, are part of an ongoing countywide grand jury investigation.
