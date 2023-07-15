State police said a Brownsville woman took full responsibility for selling marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms when she was arrested Thursday, reportedly telling troopers she believes everyone should have access to cheap, quality and local THC products.
Police charged Kathryn Goodwin Jones, 60, with felonies of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after finding 100 pounds of marijuana at a building in Redstone Township.
Police first became suspicious of the commercial building, a former church at 6497 National Pike, last September. According to the criminal complaint, police were at that address for a Megan’s Law compliance check and could smell a strong odor of marijuana from outside. The complaint did not specify why police would have been conducting a compliance check at the building.
Police began surveilling the building in December and saw several cars parking outside the building, with people going inside for several minutes and coming back out carrying bags. According to the complaint, Jones was seen coming and going from the building.
Court records state that police served a search warrant at the building Thursday afternoon. They also found 60 pounds of edible marijuana, more than 1,000 marijuana vaping devices, 419 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, suspected psilocybin edibles, 71 jars of THC wax and firearms. THC is the compound in marijuana that produces the effect of being high.
Four other individuals at the building were taken into custody along with Jones, but as of Friday’s deadline they had not been charged in connection to the investigation.
After claiming, “100% responsibility for the operation,” according to the complaint, Jones told police she makes $20,000 a month in profit and about $40,000 yearly selling marijuana plant seeds. She allegedly said she had been selling drugs out of that location for more than two years.
While searching the building, police also discovered a ledger they contend tracked sales. The ledger allegedly indicated sales that totaled $139,990 between May 3 and July 10, according to the complaint.
Jones was arraigned Friday morning before District Judge Jason Cox, who sent her to the Fayette County jail on $20,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.