A local Girl Scout project is bringing awareness of the environment and history of Brownsville.
Girl Scout Troop 52629 National Pike Service Unit approached The Perennial Project of Brownsville about having a pop-up art display and butterfly garden in Brownsville, but did so during an odd time of year.
“That happened sometime last winter,” said Joe Barantovich, the president of The Perennial Project.
The troop’s leader, Muriel Nuttall, said her group of 8th-grade Cadet Girl Scouts were looking for a community project for their Silver Level award that focuses on the environment and education.
The idea came to have a pollinator garden that requires certain flowers that are important to pollinators like the butterflies, bees and birds. They also hoped to use research to promote the history of the area in which the garden would sit.
Because of the revitalization efforts in Brownsville, Nuttall said the troop contacted Barantovich about the project.
Barantovich said Laura Patterson and Kristin Jeannin with The Perennial Project worked with the troop in the planning process, selecting the vacant lot where the Brownsville Hotel once stood.
The former hotel was dormant for years, and after an unsuccessful attempt to renovate the building it was demolished. The owner recently agreed to transfer the property back to the borough, Barantovich said.
Along with the gardening research, the troop also researched history of Brownsville and worked with The Perennial Project to incorporate that symbolism into the garden.
“It was a pretty detailed effort between the Girl Scouts and Laura and Kristin,” Barantovich said.
The group used an old Conestoga wagon that had been in disrepair and stored for years. It is now pointed west in the garden and two streams of flowers are also pointing west.
“Transportation played a big part in Brownsville,” Barantovich said, adding that Brownsville was known as the last stop on the National Road for those pioneers traveling west.
He added that the borough has a long history of steamboat construction and was a major train hub for the railroad.
The garden also serves as a commentary on pollution and recycling, as vehicle tires used at the site were taken out from Dunlap Creek during a cleanup day in April.
“This is way more than a pretty garden,” Nuttall said.
She’s hopeful it will make people think about both how they throw things away and how important pollinators are to the environment.
Barantovich said the swiftness with which the garden was constructed — it took two days — is symbolic of how quickly Brownsville itself is quickly moving forward in revitalization efforts with the help of community members and businesses.
Pennsylvania American Water donated $1,500 and volunteer time; Americon Construction Company helped move the wagon to the site and also lent volunteers; Columbia Gas donated materials; Cellurale Nursery provided many of the flowers for the garden; and the county, borough council and others volunteered to make the effort successful, he said.
“It’s just the fact that this is what’s happening in Brownsville,” Barantovich said. “Everyone was jumping in, and that fits with what we’re seeing in Brownsville.”
Nuttall said the garden only the first phase of what she hopes will be an ongoing and evolving project.
She said now that the four 8th-grade scouts from her troop planted the pollinator garden, the next phase will be to put in bee houses and bird feeders as well as adding educational pieces so who visit can also learn about the environment and history of Brownsville.
Nuttall added that she’s invited other Girl Scout troops to get involved with the project as well as younger Girl Scouts to make 3D butterflies in the hope the garden will be something a new group of scouts can make additions and improvements for years.
“Keep watching,” Nuttall said. “We’ll keep adding to it.”
