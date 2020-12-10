Children stepped forward one by one in a long line to receive shoeboxes filled with different items for the holidays Thursday at Bierer Wood Acres in Uniontown.
Members of Honeys Helping Hand, non-profit organization, passed out the wrapped shoeboxes, along with their usual curbside food distribution service. The shoeboxes were filled with items such as toys, scarves and hats by the children of the New Meadow Run Bruderhof Community in Farmington.
Monika Loewenthel, a member of New Meadow Run, said they try to reach out to those in the area, but it’s been more difficult this year, due to the pandemic. The shoeboxes were a way they could provide gifts to children and help make a difference.
“The Bruderhof have been helping me quite a bit,” said Edna “Honey” Brown, founder of Honeys Helping Hand. “This was something the Bruderhof children wanted to do for the kids down here (in Bierer Wood).”
There were 30 boxes made in total, and they were all handed out in less than an hour. In addition to the boxes, the children and those receiving food were given hot apple cider and a plate of M&M’s filled cookies.
Free clothing also hung in the lot for people to take as needed before the food distribution took place.
Debbie Brumfield helped hand out the snacks to the children, as well as helping distribute the food boxes.
“It’s a joy helping people in need,” she said. “It brings a full circle to my life.”
Brown said it’s been a blessing that they always have nice weather when they distribute food and help the neighborhood in other ways. She said she has worked with the Bruderhof Community for more than 20 years now and she is glad the children were able to create the gifts and bring joy to the children who received them.
