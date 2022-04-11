A Buena Vista man was charged with running over a trooper’s foot and leading police in a high-speed chase in Fayette and Westmoreland counties.
State police said they were called to Breakneck Road in Bullskin Township after tracking the GPS of a stolen car there around 7 p.m. Thursday. Police found the stolen Ford Taurus, driven by Brandon L. Angelo, 28, and tried to get him to exit the car, according to the charges.
When a trooper went to the driver’s side door, police said Angelo sped away, running over the trooper’s foot.
Police pursued Angelo along East Crawford Avenue, and eventually onto Route 119, where he allegedly drove in excess of 110 mph.
Angelo eventually lost control of the car on Route 819 in Westmoreland County. Police said he hit another vehicle, and they were able to remove him from the car.
Angelo was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. Friday morning, with bail set at $75,000.
He’s currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 18.
