The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) is awarding grants to help build a stronger community.
The CFFC is accepting applications for the Building a Stronger Fayette general grant making program through March 1.
The grants are available for nonprofit organizations located in Fayette County, or that serve county residents, and is accepting requests up to $2,000.
Rene Couser, CFFC executive director, said the foundation was founded in 1999 and started to distribute the grants in 2001. The foundation hit the $1 million mark in 2009 with the grants and scholarships.
“In 2020 alone, a total of $900,000 was awarded,” Couser said. “We’re thankful that CFFC has remained strong during a challenging year. We’ve also seen that our world can change rapidly, as do the needs of the community.”
Because of those needs, the CFFA started the Building a Stronger Fayette Endowment for grant making.
Rebecca Wardle, CFFA communications and grant making coordinator, said the grants have different focus areas like arts and culture, education, community and economic development and health and human services.
“We’re able to fund multiple and different causes instead of one particular category and field of interest,” Wardle said. “We’re able to cover a lot of different areas.”
In light of COVID-19, Wardle said they updated their general grant application, which typically had funds go toward projects. During this cycle, organizations can also use the money to fund general costs to keep operations going, and continue to assist the community.
Those interested in applying or learning about the grants can visit www.cffayettepa.org and select the “Grants” tab.
Couser said that if anyone would like to make a monetary gift to the initiative, checks can be made payable to CFFC and mailed to CFFC, 5 S. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, Pa., 15401. BASF should be noted on the memo line. PayPal donations are also accepted on the CFFC website.
