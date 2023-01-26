Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Light snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%.