A Bullskin Township man died in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County on Wednesday.
Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha identified the victim as Randy C. Gowton, 50, of Taylor Avenue.
Authorities said the crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Route 711 at Riggs Lane in Cook Township.
Gowton died of multiple blunt force injuries when he hit a deer and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was the lone passenger and was not wearing a helmet, according to a release from Bacha's office.
State police are investigating.
