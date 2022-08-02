Bullskin Township resident Isabel Poorbaugh has had her sights set on becoming the Fayette County Fair queen for a decade.
The 18-year-old, who achieved her goal this year, decided she wanted to be the one to represent the fair as its queen when she first became at 4-H member at 8 years old.
“It’s something that I always wanted to do,” Poorbaugh said during an interview Monday at the fairgrounds. “I was really excited when I won.”
Poorbaugh, daughter of John and Ronette Poorbaugh, said she was one of 11 contestants who participated in the competition.
“We had to fill out an application and write two essays about why we wanted to be fair queen in the beginning of July,” she said.
Last Thursday, Poorbaugh said the 11 contestants were interviewed by three judges. The contestants had to be 16 years or older.
“We also had to answer an impromptu question,” she added. “And then the judges picked the winners.”
A 2021 graduate of Connellsville Area Senior High School, Poorbaugh said she was really surprised when she won.
“I was very nervous getting ready for the competition,” she said. “We had to be prepared for whatever the judges threw at us.”
As queen, Poorbaugh said she will be passing out ribbons at the fair. She will also represent Fayette County at other fairs and parades.
Poorbaugh said she has a goat named Roxie that was scheduled to compete in the market show Monday evening, where a grand champion would be named.
Poorbaugh is currently a student at the Pennsylvania State University in University Park where she is majoring in recreation, parks and tourism management. After graduation, she plans to work for the National Park Service.
“This will be my second year at Penn State,” she said. “When I graduate from college, I am going to try to stay around here. But you never know what the future will bring.”
