A Bullskin Township man is behind bars for allegedly causing injuries to a 2-month-old baby boy that nearly killed the child.
State police charged Dustin Robert Lilley, 29, of Quail Hill Road Tuesday for allegedly causing a severe head injury to the baby in July. Doctors discovered the baby also had broken ribs that were healing, caused from a prior incident.
Police said the baby was taken to Frick Hospital by his parents on July 30, while the boy’s mother, Nicole Snyder, performed CPR on him. He was transferred from Frick to UPMC Children’s Hospital. There, tests concluded the baby had a brain hemorrhage, two healing rib fractures, abdominal bruising and other injuries, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case.
Snyder reportedly told police in an interview she was taking a nap while Lilley, her boyfriend, watched the kids. He woke her up to say that baby wasn’t breathing and that he thought he was choking on something. He later claimed the baby fell off the couch, Snyder told police.
Dr. Jennifer San Jose Clarke concluded the baby’s ribs were broken several weeks before the head trauma, and noted in a report that no accidental injuries explained the fractures. She concluded the baby had been physically abused more than once, and that his injuries “qualify this as a near fatality due to abuse.”
Lilley is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children. He was arraigned Tuesday morning before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who set bail at $25,000. Lilley remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.