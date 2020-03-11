A Bullskin Township man was denied bail for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend and threatening to cut the baby out of her stomach if she left.
Desten Aaron Prinkey, 21, of 407 Center Avenue was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault.
State police said Prinkey and his girlfriend, Emily Stimmel, started arguing at his home at about 6 p.m. Monday because she had texts from a male friend. Stimmel reportedly told state police Prinkey became “enraged,” and she told him she was going to leave the house.
“If you leave, I will cut that baby out of you,” he allegedly told her.
Prinkey allegedly punched her in the head about seven times, hit her in the arm with a belt, and grabbed her by the throat for about 30 seconds. Stimmel’s mother then picked her up to take her to a safe location, police said.
Court paperwork indicated Stimmel had a welt and bruising on her arm, a nail mark on the side of her neck, a bloody nose, and bruising on her head.
Prinkey told police in an interview they argued about the text messages, but denied assaulting her.
He was arraigned at about 11 p.m. Monday before on-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who denied bail in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.