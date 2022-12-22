Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A few showers early then becoming windy with precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 18F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.