C Harper Auto Group has expanded again – this time westward.
The Rostraver Township-based group has acquired Rotolo’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fallowfield Township, according to Kimberly Loszewski, spokesperson for C Harper. She said the deal was consummated recently and the transition from Rotolo’s began Thursday.
New signage is up on the Route 88 dealership, which has been rechristened C Harper CDJR Mon Valley.
Loszewski, CEO of Savvy Marketing Group of Pittsburgh, could not provide financial details on the transaction or how the deal impacts employees and management at the former Rotolo’s, which has been in business since 1971. Josie Rotolo Pelzer was listed as dealership president on the Rotolo website.
As for possible payroll moves, Loszewski said, “Those are operational questions and a lot has to be determined.”
She added, however, that “C Harper is growing, and it’s always about job creation” with the company, a family-owned operation for nearly 40 years.
“C Harper doesn’t sway from its core values,” she said. “Family loyalty and integrity are their foundations.”
She said the company, owned by Casey Harper Jr., now has eight locations, including the former Rotolo’s. The firm’s footprint stretches from Fallowfield east to New Alexandria, Westmoreland County. C Harper acquired a dealership there a little more than a year ago – C Harper Chevrolet East.
That footprint also includes a commercial truck super center along Route 51, near the firm’s Rostraver roots, and the C Harper Connellsville dealership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.