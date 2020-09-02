California University of Pennsylvania is hosting the 2020 Addictions Conference, “Innovations in Prevention.”
The weekly virtual series will be held Sept. 4 through Nov. 18 and covers a variety of topics. The free webinars, approved for continuing education credits, are open to Cal U faculty, staff and students, and the community.
The conference is being organized by Cal U’s social work and counselor education programs and is part of a three-year, $1.3 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration Opioid Workforce Expansion Program.
Dates and topics:
n “Appalachia Mourning: The Opioid Epidemic as a Symptom of Cultural Trauma” — noon-1 p.m. Sept. 4
n “Reducing Fatal Opioid Overdose: Prevention and Treatment” — 3-4 p.m. Sept. 9
n “Burning Bright, Not Out: Strategies to Increase Resiliency in the Addictions Workforce” — noon-1 p.m. Sept. 18
n TBA: 3-4 p.m. Sept. 23. Please visit calu.edu/addictions for information
n “Skills for Effective Encounters: The SBIRT Training Model” — noon-1 p.m. Oct. 2
n “Plans of Safe Care: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Support Well-Being of Substance Affected Infants and their Families” — 3-4 p.m. Oct. 7
n “Examining More Than Throat Cultures”…Transforming Collegiate Culture with SBIRT” — noon-1 p.m. Oct. 16
n “The Impact of Addiction within the Family System: The Intersection of Familial, LGBTQ, and Rural Issues” — 3-4 p.m. Oct. 21
n “A Comprehensive Approach to the Opioid Crisis in our Region” — noon-1 p.m. Oct. 30
n “Stigma and Access to Healthcare” — 3-4 p.m. Nov.4
n “The Theoretical Underpinning of Addiction Prevention” — noon-1 p.m. Nov. 13;
n “Are There Substance Free Safe Spaces? Supporting LGBTQ+ Clients in Recovery” — 3-4 p.m. Nov. 18.
To register and for more information about each session, visit calu.edu/addiction or email hrsaprograms@calu.edu.
