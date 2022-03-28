The 2022 Greater Pittsburgh Regional challenge of the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition was held recently at California University of Pennsylvania.
Forty-seven teams from Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan, Florida, Ohio and West Virginia competed in the March 16-19 event.
“It went very well,” said Dr. Jennifer Wilburn, associate professor in California’s department of computer science, information systems and engineering technology. “We had some really impressive teams. I saw quite a few very good robots.”
Wilburn has served as a judge since 2014.
Teams were tasked with designing robots to accomplish a series of challenges.
Championship qualifying award winners from the competition at Cal U. were:
n Regional Chairman’s Award – Rolling Thunder, Pennfield High School, Battle Creek, Mich.
n Regional Engineering Inspiration Award – Girls of Steel, which included students from a number of Western Pennsylvania high schools including Canon-McMillan, Baldwin, Mt. Lebanon, Upper St. Clair and South Fayette.
n Regional winners receiving championship qualifying awards – Byting Bulldogs of Romeo High School of Rome Michigan and Team RUSH of Clarkston (Mich.) High School.
n Wildcard winner – Bison Robotics of Beachwood (Ohio) High School.
The championship round is scheduled for April 20-23 in Houston, Texas. Teams can qualify to earn more than $80 million in college scholarships.
