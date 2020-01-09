CALIFORNIA — Officials at California University of Pennsylvania are proposing a tuition increase for the next two years with an option for a third.
The university’s council of trustees agreed Thursday to advance a tuition pricing plan to the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education board of governors that if approved would raise the tuition rate by 3% for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.
PASSHE, which annually sets the in-state undergraduate tuition rate for the 14 state-owned universities, opted last July to freeze tuition for just the second time in the organization’s 36-year history, hoping to spark an increase in enrollment. Tuition remained at $7,716 for the 2019-20 academic year.
However, PASSHE gave universities this year the opportunity to recommend tuition pricing plans to meet their unique needs.
Officials at Cal U said a tuition increase is needed to combat rising operating costs and declining enrollment.
President Geraldine M. Jones said additional tuition revenue would “enhance efforts designed to revamp university retention efforts to help more students succeed academically and remain enrolled until they graduate.”
As part of the plan, the university would commit $500,000 to providing additional scholarships and financial aid for students.
Jones said without the increase, the university is projecting a $3 million budget deficit next year, which would cause it to “be unable to provide the academic support Cal U students need.”
If approved, the tuition increase would reduce the shortfall to $1.9 million and put the university in a position to attain a PASSHE goal of being sustainable within five years, said Jones.
The tuition plan proposed by Cal U includes an option to renew the increase for the 2022-23 academic year if needed for financial sustainability.
The board of governors meets April 1-2 in Harrisburg, where they’ll make a final determination on the proposal.
If PASSHE should approve a system-wide tuition rate increase over the next two years that is higher than the rates proposed under Cal U’s plan, the university would move to the system rate, said Jones.
Jones said Cal U is aware of four universities in the State System exercising the new option, including Slippery Rock University, which is asking for approval to increase tuition 3.5% each of the next two years.
A 3% increase, as proposed by Cal U beginning in the 2020-21 academic year, would raise tuition by about $115 per semester.
“I believe everyone is reluctant to take this step,” said trustee Michele M. Mandell. “Obviously we are (reluctant) in that we certainly don’t want to place any additional burden on our students. However, I do believe based on all the considerations that these steps are necessary financially for the university.”
Mandell said one of the factors swaying her decision is the use of a portion of the revenue for additional scholarships and financial aid.
Trustee Stephen DeFrank said he is displeased with PASSHE’s decision to pass the responsibility of determining tuition rates to the individual universities.
“They’re going to make us make that tough decision (whether to raise tuition), which is unfortunate,” said DeFrank. “That being said, when I look at tuition rates in Western Pennsylvania, State System schools are very, very competitive. We’re one of the lowest rates, and that should be a kudos to administration for keeping those costs low.”
