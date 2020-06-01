Starting this Thursday, California University of Pennsylvania will host a drive-thru tour of its campus for prospective students.
With the use of Zoom, an admissions counselor at the school will lead a tour by vehicle of the 98-acre lower campus and 196-mile upper campus.
The tours will run every Thursday at 11 a.m.
“This is a neat, safe way to see our beautiful campus, ask questions, and learn all about Cal U,” said Paul Burns, assistant director of Admissions. “I know my colleagues and I are excited about this opportunity, and this is just another way of enhancing our recruiting efforts.”
In addition to the driving tour, Cal U admissions personnel are also hosting three virtual open house events this summer.
The open houses run from 10 a.m. to noon June 17; 1 to 3 p.m. July 14; and from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6.
Students who have been accepted at Cal U and those who are interested in transferring to the school are also invited to participate.
During the virtual open house, students will be able to meet and talk to Cal U administration, staff and students in live chat rooms. They can also learn more about majors, the admissions process, financial aid and student life.
To register for either, or learn more about other outreach efforts, go to calu.edu/visit.
