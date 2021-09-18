When the voting age in the United States was lowered from 21 to 18 in 1971 thanks to the ratification of the 26th Amendment, the student newspaper at California University of Pennsylvania was largely silent on the topic.
Instead, it was more tightly focused on close-to-home topics like whether a curfew still in place for women’s dormitories would be lifted, especially since men on campus were not subject to similar strictures, according to Dr. Laura Tuennerman, a professor of history and director of the American Democracy Project at Cal U.
Even if the passage of the 26th Amendment a half-century ago didn’t generate much excitement in some quarters, it has opened the door for college students to be more politically active, and to take that activism into the voting booth. The last 50 years has shown, however, than many college students shy away from polling places for any number of reasons - they’re turned off by politics, they’re apathetic, don’t have the time, don’t think their vote counts or would like to vote, but are registered back at their parents’ address.
Cal U marked the 50th anniversary of the ratification of the 26th Amendment Friday with a discussion that had student leaders talking about why involvement in the campus and community was important to them. The lunchtime event, in Duda Hall, was timed to coincide with Constitution Day, which marks the signing of the Constitution Sept. 17, 1787.
“I want to see opportunity for everyone,” said Anthony Lee, a junior psychology major and vice president of Cal U’s Black Student Union.
Maria Dovshek, a senior communication studies major and a student member of Cal U’s Council of Trustees, said she was initially reluctant to get involved in student government, but decided to jump in after attending a meeting.
“They were talking about things that affected us,” Dovshek said. “These were real problems I could have a voice in. ... There are still so many things I can learn in this position. If you are someone who is hesitant to get involved, I encourage you to do it.”
Other panelists were Savannah L. Dorsey, a senior criminal justice major who is president of the Black Student Union and a Student Government Association senator; Idelia Robinson-Confer, a senior psychology major and president of a youth advisory board for Advocates4Change; and Caitlyn Urban, a senior secondary education major and president of Cal U’s student government.
A voter registration drive was also held along with the discussion.
