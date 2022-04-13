California University of Pennsylvania students participated in the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault and Gender Violence event at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The event invites men to walk a mile in women’s high-heeled shoes while the community supports their efforts through pledging funds and joining the walk.
California’s event supports the Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
