Students at California University of Pennsylvania will return to full on-campus operations in the fall.
“Because our spring semester has gotten off to a strong start, we are optimistic that we can offer more in-person classes and a campus experience that allows us to work, live and learn together,” Interim President Robert Thorn said in a Thursday email to students, faculty and staff.
The school currently offers about half of its classes on campus, with students able to attend in person or through real-time remote learning. The other 50% of classes are offered either remotely or online.
Cal U’s 2020 fall semester was fully remote. On-campus residence halls opened at about 50% occupancy for the spring semester.
Thorn said health and safety will remain priorities as the university plans for the upcoming fall semester.
“We will continue to monitor conditions on our campus and in the broader community, to mitigate the risk of COVID-19, and to follow CDC and state Health Department guidelines,” he said.
Cal U’s operations have been categorized from all-remote Level 4 to Level 1, which resembles pre-pandemic conditions. The school is currently operating at Level 3, with the goal of returning to Level 1 for the fall semester in 2021.
“Since our return to campus operations in January, your shared commitment to the well-being of your fellow Vulcans has been commendable,” Thorn told the Cal U community. “Please continue to stay positive, stay connected, and stay vigilant as we all look ahead to brighter days.”
