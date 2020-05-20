California University of Pennsylvania President Geraldine M. Jones announced this week she will retire Jan. 29 after eight years as president and 46 years at the university.
"I have enjoyed my 46-year career at Cal. U, and it has been a privilege to serve as the seventh president of this wonderful University. But even good things must come to an end," she said in a message to staff, students and alumni.
Jones, a Brownsville native, is an alumna of the university herself. She became the first person in her family to attend college, earning her bachelor's degree in education in 1972 and her master's degree in the same field in 1980. She taught at the Albert Gallatin School District for a short time before returning to the university in 1974.
She directed the Upbound college access program for 20 years and then became the chair of the Department of Academic Services. She was associate dean of the College of Education and Human Services for two years and then served as the dean of the college from 2000 to 2008. Then she became the university's chief academic officer before becoming acting university president in 2012. She served in interim roles before she was officially named president in 2016.
Jones was the first woman and the first person of color to serve as the university's president.
"It has been an honor working beside many of you, and a joy to interact with our students and watch them blossom. Over more than four decades I have come to know this university’s resilience, and I have seen firsthand the countless ways that Cal U changes lives, including my own. I feel blessed to have played a role in helping to move our university forward," Jones said in her statement.
During her time as president, she developed the university's 2015 to 2021 strategic plan, reorganized the university's leadership, and added a winter session to the academic calendar. She instituted the university's first doctoral programs, including advanced degrees in health science, criminal justice and educational leadership. She also implemented programs in drone technology, molecular biology and veterinary technology. She also secured the university's largest philanthropic gift – a $4.2 million donation to found the Karen and Tom Rutledge Institute for Early Childhood Education.
"As I stated in my inaugural address, Cal U has introduced me to profound ideas and unforgettable people from all walks of life. I will leave with wonderful memories – and the confidence that Cal U has the strength to rise, boldly and proudly, to meet whatever the future may bring," she said.
She said she plans to spend more time with her family and travel with her husband, Jeff.
The university will begin a search for a new president, following the PA State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) protocols, which involves Cal. U's Council of Trustee's chair forming a presidential search committee including faculty, staff, students, alumni and trustees. A consulting firm will conduct a university leadership needs assessment to assist in the search, and the committee will develop qualifications, invite applications and conduct screenings. The council will send its recommendation to the State System Chancellor, and the Board of Governors for the State System will interview candidates and select the new president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.