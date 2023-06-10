California Area High School graduated 71 seniors on June 1 at California Area High School gymnasium.
Nine students achieved the distinction of valedictorian, while one other earned salutatorian honors.
Valedictorians were:
n Marissa Adams, daughter of Kim and Bill Adams of Coal Center. Among her school activities were SADD, ABC Club, and the California Marching Band. She plans to attend Washington & Jefferson College to study English.
n Ava Fetty, daughter of Laura Fetty of Brownsville. Her extracurricular activities included soccer, track, Relay for Life, SADD, Interact Club, and treasurer of the National Honor Society and the senior class. She will attend Pennwest California for Childhood Education.
n Anastasia Georgagis, daughter of Missy and JJ Georgagis of Roscoe. She served as Frosty Frolic Senior Ambassador and Future Ready Leader Ambassador, and her activities included STEM Club, Yearbook, Trojan TV, Ski Club, and National Honor Society president. She plans to attend Penn State University to become a physician assistant.
n Steven Gwyn, son of Sheryl and William Gwyn of Brownsville. He was a member of SADD Club, Drone Club, STEM club, and captain of the STEAM Club, and was captain of the cross country and track teams. He will attend West Virginia University for biomedical engineering.
n Rylan Huber, son of Kara Diehl and Mike Gregg. He was a member of the marching band, Relay for Life, SADD Club and PJAS. He will attend PennWest California to study mechatronics engineering.
n Amari Owens, daughter of Darra Tyler-Owens and Thomas Owens of Daisytown. Her activities included SADD Club, Academic League, and track and field.
n Amaya Owens, daughter of Darra Tyler-Owens and Thomas Owens of Daisytown. She was a member of the SADD Club, Academic League, and track and field. She plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
n Amber Terry, daughter of Donald and Shelly Terry of Daisytown. She was a member of the SADD Club and track and field team. Terry will attend PennWest California to study molecular biology.
n Kai Vanderlaan, son of Kim and Brett Vanderlaan of California. His activities included marching band, school musical, soccer, cross country, track, PJAS, PMEA, SADD, NHS, envirothon, and jazz band. He will attend the College of Wooster for chemistry.
Salutatorian was Samantha Smichnick, daughter of Michele and Jeffrey Schmichnick of Roscoe. She was a member of the girls’ varsity basketball team, track and field, marching band, SADD, Relay for Life, concert band, Peer Jury, and Interact. She will attend Penn State University Park to study advertising and public Relations.
Student of Highest Academic Achievement was Brook Bella, daughter of Angela and Walter Bella of Roscoe. She was a member of SADD Club, ABC Club, Relay For Life, Interact Club, National Honor Society, and the volleyball team. She will attend Penn West Edinboro and major in Business Administration.
Student of Highest Technical Achievements was Michael Rollins, son of Doug and Michelle Rollins. He was a member of the National Technical Honor Society, is an Eagle Scout, and was a member of the high school marching band. He will attend the University of Northwestern Ohio for High Performance Automotive/Diesel Technology.
