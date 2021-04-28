A Washington County man waived 11 charges for Fayette County Court at his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Kevin Alan Williamson, 33, of California was charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly shot a .22-caliber pistol into the front door of 305 Clover Street in Brownsville on June 16, hitting Ella Williamson, 62, and putting her in critical condition.
Court paperwork did not say how or if Kevin Williamson and Ella Williamson are related.
Kevin Williamson is charged with attempted homicide, discharge of a firearm into occupied structure, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and six other charges.
He continues to be held at Fayette County Prison without bail. His formal arraignment is scheduled for June 17 before Judge Nancy D. Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.