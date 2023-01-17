Peace, love, understanding, hope and community were the sentiments shared during the East End United Community Center’s (EEUCC) 2023 Annual MLK Breakfast on Monday.
The annual event included a performance of the song, “We Are the World,” by the Out-of-School Time Students, the Fayette County Commissioners presenting the EEUCC with a certificate of recognition, and the EEUCC awards presented to those in the community making a difference including Ben Moyer with Trout Unlimited, George Ifill with Highmark Wholecare and Lt. Juan Curry with the Pennsylvania State Police.
Guest speaker was the Rev. Terry Vassar, EEUCC board member and president of the NAACP of Fayette County, who noted the honor of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday on Monday, calling King a great man, a great pioneer and a selfless servant.
“Which we all should basically try to become,” Vassar said. “That we don’t get our ego involved in our journey of life, that we become each and everyone’s brother and sister, that we help each other along in the journey.”
Vassar said whether a person lives or works in the county, they’re part of the collective community – “our community” – but, he said, there’s a problem in our community.
He cited FBI statistics from Nov. 15 that ranked Uniontown as the second most dangerous city in the state, second to McKeesport.
“That’s a failure of all of us as a community,” Vassar said.
He recalled a meeting arranged in July 2021 with county officials, including the commissioners, judges, district attorney, adult and juvenile probation representatives, law enforcement, to name a few, to identify those problems.
After two hours, Vassar said the group identified three things that are missing in the community: God, family and parenting.
“We were a community,” he said, remembering his childhood, when his mother would know he was in trouble before he returned home. “We cared for one another. It didn’t matter whose child it was. When you saw them doing something that wasn’t right, you would say something, you would pull them aside and say that’s not right.”
Vassar said our community has blinders on and our community doesn’t want to get involved anymore.
“We need to try to fix this problem,” he said. “We have a common problem in Fayette County.”
But Vassar said there’s also an opportunity for those in the community to answer the call of action, not just in one neighborhood, but a collective effort of everyone coming together and putting down their differences, dispositions and beliefs, which has somehow disengaged everyone to be a part of one community.
“We can make excuses, and the other thing we’re great at doing is pointing the finger,” Vassar said, whether it’s pointed to the government officials or the police or everyone. “But this is an ‘our problem’; this is something we all need to come together to do.”
Vassar said our community is facing an epidemic.
“Partial participation isn’t participation. We cannot just look the part. We have to be the change; you have to roll up your sleeves and quit blaming everybody and help with the situation we’re dealing with,” Vassar said. “There’s 127,000 people in Fayette County. There 90 in here. It starts in here today. Do you realize how much we can get done collectively together?”
Steve Strange, executive director of the EEUCC, said they decided to use the event as a launch of their 2023 Capital Campaign, the goal of which is to raise $250,000 to pay for a building expansion at the center.
“Just to summarize, we’ve outgrown our capacity,” Strange said. “The goal has always been to best serve the community, and we need more building space to do that.”
The expansion included 450 feet of office space and a 468-foot addition onto the center’s Pre-K Daycare room.
To donate to the capital campaign, visit their website at www.eeucc.org, call 724-437-1660 or visit the center in person at 150 Coolspring St., Uniontown.
