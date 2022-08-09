If Caller ID says you’re receiving a call from the Uniontown City Police Department, beware.
UPD Lt. Tom Kolencik said the department took about 10 calls in 30 minutes Monday afternoon from people who received calls purporting to be from someone who works for the department.
“(The callers are) acting as a captain or an officer trying to scam people out of money, saying they have warrants on them,” Kolencik said, adding the scammers also told the potential victims that they failed to appear in federal court before “Judge William Martinez.”
The scammers were asking people for $7,000 in money vouchers to handle the matter.
“We want to make the public aware that’s not associated with us in anyway,” Kolencik said. “You will never receive a call from Uniontown City Police asking for money.”
Kolencik said scammers are spoofing the number of the Uniontown Police Department so that it appears the call is legitimately coming from city police.
Thankfully, he said, those who called the police department to report the attempted scam did not give out any money or personal information. Instead, they hung up and called the police, which is what everyone should do, Kolencik said.
“We obviously want to know if the scam is still going on,” he said, encouraging anyone to call about any kind of suspicious phone calls from people asking for money, credit card information or personal information. “The biggest thing is encouraging people to not give any personal information.”
Anyone who would like to report suspected scam calls can contact Uniontown City Police at 724-430-2929.
