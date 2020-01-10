Several hundred residents of Fayette County gathered at Storey Square Thursday evening to memorialize two well-respected community leaders who touched the lives of many people before their untimely deaths.
During a candlelight vigil, family and friends remembered Theresa “Tina” Shetler Allen, 61, of North Union Township, who was killed on Jan. 1, and Terrence “Terry” Cellurale, 62, of Uniontown, who died on Jan. 7.
Jennifer Gaydos Hartman was one of several speakers who eulogized Shetler Allen and Cellurale at the candlelight vigil.
“My mother, Tina, as well as Terry, were pillars of strength in Uniontown,” said Hartman. “They lived wonderful lives that were taken from us way too soon. It is always in these unexpected moments of life that we come together as a community. Let’s all live our lives with love, compassion, forgiveness and strength.”
Tania Bosley echoed her sister’s sentiments and thanked the community for their prayers and support.
“We are so grateful for the outpouring of compassion and love,” she said. “It’s a tragedy for both families. Our loved ones were taken too soon, but God needed them to become special angels.”
Shetler Allen, who was active with the Fayette County Republican Committee and the Fayette County Fair Committee, previously ran for the office of tax collector and clerk of courts in Fayette County. In 2015, she spearheaded a campaign to raise money to mount LED snowflakes for lampposts in downtown Uniontown. Cellurale, one of Fayette County’s top hair stylists, was a dedicated philanthropist who organized many county festivals charity events.
“Tonight is a time to celebrate the lives of two special people who made such a huge impact on our community,” said Shelly Snoddy, who organized the event. “As a community, we are gathered here to heal and to honor the lives of Tina and Terry.”
Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn touched on a few of the accomplishments of Shetler Allen and Cellurale.
“Words that come to mind when I think of Tina and Terry are dedication and commitment,” he said. “Each prided themselves in helping our community. Tina wanted to make her hometown more beautiful and she made that happen. Terry’s impact was also immense. He wanted to share his passion through his work with the fairs and festivals. They truly left a legacy for our community that we will never forget.”
Snoddy thanked several groups and individuals for offering assistance for the candlelight vigil. Ariel and Monica Ellington sang several duets, the Goodie Girls donated hot chocolate and the City of Uniontown and the Sisson family offered free parking for the event. In addition, Women Inspire Women and Fayette County Mental Health were on hand to disseminate information about mental health and domestic violence.
Shetler Allen was fatally shot by her husband, William, who police said then turned the gun on himself.
As the candlelight vigil drew to a close, pastors from Team Bates Ministries offered a spiritual message for people who gathered for the event.
“I didn’t have the opportunity to meet Tina and Terry, but their lives speak for themselves,” said Kimberly Bates, who spoke along with her husband Wendell. “It is evident how much they cared for this community. Their love for Uniontown benefited all of us.”
