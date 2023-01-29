Fayette County Prothonotary Nina Capuzzi Frankhouser has announced her intention to seek reelection in the upcoming May primary election in May.
Capuzzi Frankhouser has served as Fayette County’s prothonotary since 2014.
She said during her many years of service, the prothonotary’s office has engaged in numerous projects and is continuing to preserve the integrity of all the records in the civil division of the Court of Common Pleas of Fayette County.
Her office has uploaded and preserved over 1.8 million images, allowing for a continuing source of revenue for Fayette County. The off-site online viewing of those records has generated over $22,300 in 2022 alone, she said.
She said the prothonotary’s office, under her guidance, has maintained strict compliance with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission’s rules and regulations; her office has also implemented procedures to scan and upload images using a PDF/A format, ensuring that they maintain their integrity for posterity, and the fees generated within her office have financed numerous efforts at no cost to the Fayette County taxpayers.
Capuzzi Frankhouser said she has prided herself on maintaining a very modern and efficient office as well as maintaining a comfortable and inviting space for the staff and public access.
The prothonotary’s office, she said, can process all applications for passports, and the staff has continued to maintain the necessary certifications to provide that service. The prothonotary has created a seamless process to apply for a passport with no appointments required, which has also created a source of additional revenue for Fayette County, as many prothonotary’s offices in the state of Pennsylvania have discontinued the practice of assisting with and providing passport applications.
She added that her office’s passport service is available daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while the office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Capuzzi Frankhouser said she intends to maintain an efficient staff, all of whom possess a strong work ethic and attention to detail.
