Pennsylvania’s CareerLink centers are now booking in-person appointments for those who need assistance filing unemployment compensation claims, the Department of Labor and Industry announced this week.
Fifty-eight centers throughout the state are accepting appointments, including locations in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
The in-person appointments are designed to help individuals without access to the internet, computers or electronic devices; who lack the technical skills to complete unemployment claim paperwork; and those with limited English proficiency.
The in-person unemployment claims appointments are funded through a $6.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to remove barriers to services. Since the program’s launch in May, more than 4,500 Pennsylvanians have filed unemployment claims with CareerLink’s in-person services.
To schedule an in-person unemployment claims appointment, reach out to your local CareerLink center:
PA CareerLink, Fayette County:
112 Commonwealth Drive, Lemont Furnace
PA CareerLink, Greene County:
4 W. High St., Waynesburg
PA CareerLink, Mon Valley:
570 Galiffa Drive, Donora
PA CareerLink, Washington County:
90 W. Chestnut St. Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.