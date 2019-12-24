A live-in caregiver is behind bars after she allegedly beat a 71-year-old Masontown man and stole his car.
Tammy Lynn Price, 49, of Smithfield Road in Masontown is accused of attacking 71-year-old Joseph Comforti at about 1 a.m. Saturday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Masontown Police found Comforti lying on a couch "shaking aggressively" with blood on his face, mouth and chest with a bleeding bite mark on his arm. He reportedly told officers Price was intoxicated and hit him in the head while trying to take his car keys. Carter Price pulled Tammy off Comforti. Carter Price, Tammy Price and Brianna Lauzon took Comforti's car, police said. Carter Price and Lauzon did not face charges.
Comforti is care dependent and suffers from medical conditions and disabilities, police said. He was taken to a hospital by EMS for treatment.
Tammy Price is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, assaulting a care-dependent person and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. She was arraigned Saturday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic, who set bail at $35,000. She remains in Fayette County Prison unable to post bail.
