The former caregiver of a South Connellsville woman is facing charges for allegedly taking nude photos of a woman in her care.
Jessica Lee Adamsky, 33, of Dixon Boulevard, Uniontown, was arraigned Thursday after charges were filed earlier this week by South Connellsville Police.
The son-in-law of the alleged victim called police July 14, saying he saw a nude photo and video taken by Adamsky while his mother-in-law was in her care. Police interviewed the daughter, who said Adamsky was “fired on the spot.” The daughter called Adamsky’s supervisor, who asked Adamsky to hand over her cellphone. She initially refused, but gave the phone to her supervisor, who saw a nude photo and video of the woman in her care, police said.
Adamsky told her supervisor she took the nude images so she “could laugh at” them, Officer-in-Charge James Shaw Sr. wrote in the affidavit. Adamsky reportedly refused to leave and begged not to be fired. As of Aug. 17, she still had not turned in her badge, Shaw wrote.
Adamsky is facing three counts of neglecting care of a dependent person, two counts of invasion of privacy and one count each of showing obscene sexual materials and stalking.
She was arraigned Thursday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Ronald A. Haggerty Jr., who set bail at $25,000 unsecured, meaning she was not required to post bail as a condition of release.
She should also not be permitted to work as a caregiver in any capacity along with becoming a member of the sexual offender registry.
