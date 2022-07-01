Charges have been filed against a caretaker from Keisterville who is accused to stealing money from a Fayette County woman.
German Township Police filed charges against Lora L. Coffman, 55, on Thursday, alleging she stole money from Kathleen Rhoaley of Menallen Township. Police alleged Coffman stole money using a Venmo app on Rohaley’s phone, transferring $500 on June 27 and then $350 and $400 on June 29.
In addition, Rohaley told police she had $820 for grass-cutting money that’s no longer there, and $300 in an envelope inside a bag was also missing.
She also told police she had silver coins, most of which are gone, and she didn’t know the total value of those.
Police alleged Coffman admitted to Rohaley that she stole the money, and also told her son she took the money because she has a gambling problem.
Coffman, according to court paperwork, told police the money was a loan that she received from Rohaley.
Police charged Coffman with knowledge that property is proceeds of illegal act, access device fraud, theft and financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person.
She is free on $20,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries at 9:30 a.m. July 21.
