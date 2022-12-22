Carmichaels High School invites eligible donors to give the gift of blood this holiday season at a donation drive today, Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 400, located at 205 East George Street.
Carmichaels High School invites folks to 'shake up holiday traditions' by donating blood
