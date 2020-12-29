A Carmichaels man allegedly threw boiling tea on his girlfriend Sunday, causing first- and second-degree burns to her face and neck.
Talia Fischer of German Township, Fayette County, told state police she bumped the pitcher of tea and some spilled on Collin A. Reynolds. She said her 26-year-old boyfriend became angry, grabbed the pitcher and poured the contents on her face.
Police said the couple's 4-year-old daughter and Fischer's two other children were at her home when the alleged assault occurred.
According to court paperwork, Reynolds told police Fischer was angry with him about household chores. He reportedly said she smacked the pitcher out of his hand, he jumped back, and the tea was thrown everywhere, including onto Fischer.
Fischer was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of the burns, police said.
Reynolds is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He remains at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $25,000. The preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for Jan. 4 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
