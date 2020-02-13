Arson charges were filed against a Carmichaels man who allegedly set a woman’s belongings on fire insider her apartment building.
Cumberland Township Police Department charged Timothy Lee Black, 29, on Wednesday before Greene County Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were investigating a suspicious fire that occurred at an apartment complex in Carmichaels on Feb. 7 where multiple items were found burned outside of an apartment in one of the buildings.
Among the items were clothes and paperwork with the name Brittany Lewis on it.
A bystander approached the police and said Black was the one who burned Lewis’s belongings.
Lewis also told police that Black was trying to return the items, but she didn’t want to meet him, so Black burnt her belongings.
Surveillance video showed Black entering the building with the bag of items and walking up the stairwell and then leaving down the stairwell with smoke appearing in the hallway. No other person was seen on the video prior to the fire.
A warrant has been issued for Black, who was charged with arson, criminal mischief, risking a catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person.
