A Carmichaels man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into his father’s apartment, punched his dad in the face, assaulted another man and injured an officer while resisting arrest.
Cumberland Township and Carmichaels Police were called to Cedarwood Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday where a group of people identified William F. Lewis, 27, as the assailant.
Police said Lewis broke into the apartment of his father, Thomas Lewis, by removing an air conditioning unit, ran at his father’s health aide, Cursa Johnson, and grabbed her. George Patterson tried to stop William Lewis and received a “hard blow” to the stomach, according to court paperwork. The men fought, and William Lewis broke free and allegedly punched his father, who is in a wheelchair, causing a deep, bruised cut.
Patterson and William Lewis continued to fight outside until police arrived, authorities said. He suffered a large, red mark to his stomach, which he was clutching in pain while police were on the scene for about an hour. Patterson is Thomas Lewis’ nephew, police said.
Once officers arrived on the scene, Lewis continued to act aggressively, police said. He refused commands to get into the patrol vehicle, saying “it’s a free country,” court documents stated. When asked if he punched his father, he reportedly responded, “Yeah, I punched the cripple in the face.” He was ordered into the patrol vehicle, but responded, “make me,” police said.
Chief Melissa Adamson assisted Cumberland Township Police Officer Ryan Campbell in the arrest. Lewis allegedly fought officers, who had to use a Taser on him three times before they were able to handcuff him, police said.
Adamson suffered a small gash to her finger and scuffed knees.
Lewis is charged with burglary, resisting arrest and three counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault. He was arraigned Friday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Lee Watson who set bail at $15,000. Lewis remains in Greene County Jail in lieu of bail.
