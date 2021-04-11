A Carmichaels man was charged with risking a catastrophe for allegedly causing a fire in his apartment building that required other residents to be evacuated.
Police alleged James E. Thomas, 54, of Woodside Manor in Cumberland Township, was smoking while intoxicated near his oxygen tank on April 1, and caused the fire.
According to court paperwork, when police arrived to assist firefighters, they found Thomas on the couch in his apartment. He reportedly told them, “The machine started smoking,” referring to his oxygen tank.
Before he left the apartment, police noted that Thomas grabbed cigarettes from the coffee table near his couch. Police said Thomas told them he had “a lot” to drink, and authorities noted they found several empty glass bottles of alcohol and several cases of beer near the couch.
Thomas told police he didn’t smoke inside the apartment, according to court paperwork. Asked why there were cigarette butts inside, he reportedly said he brought them back in with him after he smoked outside.
Police said residents who were evacuated had to be temporarily housed in a nearby activity center due to weather conditions.
Thomas also faces a charge of reckless endangerment, and is awaiting arraignment on the charges.
