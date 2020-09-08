A warrant was issued for a Carmichaels man who is charged with assault.
Tristan M. Allen, 21, allegedly hit Kody Farrar during an argument early Saturday at a Cumberland Township home.
Police said Farrar shoved Allen outside of the home, and Allen broke a window and came back inside, where the men again fought. According to court paperwork, Farrar had bruises and cuts from the glass, and a dog that was at the home also had cuts on its paws.
Allen faces charges of burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, cruelty and animals and was cited for harassment.
