A team of students from Carmichaels Area Senior High School placed first in the 35th Greene County Envirothon, held Wednesday at Hunting Hills.
Carmichaels Team No. 1 members Alex Lawrence, Sophia Zalar, Spencer Conrad, Faith Willis and Emma Bates, with team adviser Kevin Willis, will represent Greene County at the PA Envirothon, scheduled for May 24 at Camp Mt. Luther, Mifflinburg.
Each student on the first-place team secured a $500 college scholarship, funded by donations from donors and the Greene County Conservation District.
Sixty students from Greene County’s four school districts competed.
Five-member teams participate in a series of field station tests that focus on five topic areas – soil and land use, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and environmental issues. The theme for the event was “Adapting to a Changing Climate.”
Mapletown Spotted Gars, consisting of Grant Murin, Emil Enoff, Hannah Knutsen, Alexis Perry and Trenton Brown and adviser Amber Burkett placed second, while the third-place team was Carmichaels High School Team No. 2, and included Landon Brown, Abigail Cuppett, Olivia Mata, Allie Miller, Levi Krampy and adviser Kevin Willis.
The Greene County Envirothon is organized each year by the Greene County Conservation District and is funded through donations and grants from various businesses, agencies, and individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.