Envirothon 1

Courtesy of Greene County Conservation District

Carmichaels Team No. 1 won first place in the Greene County Envirothon. From left are Kevin Willis, adviser; Alex Lawrence, Sophia Zalar, Spencer Conard, Faith Willis and Emma Bates, along with William Wentzel, Greene County Conservation District director, and Dustin Teegarden, EQT Corp.

 Courtesy of Greene County Conservation District

A team of students from Carmichaels Area Senior High School placed first in the 35th Greene County Envirothon, held Wednesday at Hunting Hills.

