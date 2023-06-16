A Carmichaels teenager who was acquitted on charges of attempted homicide but convicted on a gun possession charge last month will serve 2 to 6 years in a state prison.
Christopher Emmitt McKenzie appeared at the Greene County Courthouse Thursday before President Judge Louis Dayich, who handed down the sentence.
McKenzie, who turned 18 on May 25, was involved in a shootout with another group of teenagers on March 3, 2022, at the Circle K in Carmichaels. McKenzie, who was 16 at the time, fired at the other teens after they assaulted him.
Noah Geary, McKenzie’s attorney, successfully argued to the jury that McKenzie acted in self defense. McKenzie was found guilty of one felony charge of possession of a firearm without a license. On the remaining 45 charges, the jury either acquitted McKenzie or was deadlocked.
At Thursday’s sentencing, Greene County probation and parole officer Lisa Hillsman testified that McKenzie has a history of legal issues, including two prior charges as a juvenile for possession of a firearm, and was on juvenile probation at the time of the shooting.
McKenzie made a plea for leniency at the sentencing, and asked Dayich to consider his desire to work and continue his education.
“I really am remorseful,” McKenzie said. “This is a terrible situation, and I wish it never happened.”
District Attorney David Russo argued for McKenzie to be given a harsher sentence than the one Dayich handed down. Russo said that had McKenzie not been armed, the incident at the Circle K would not have happened.
Russo also noted McKenzie’s prior history with possessing firearms.
“He has been given mercy over, and over, and over again,” Russo said.
Geary asked that McKenzie receive credit for the 15 months he has served in the Greene County jail and be released. Geary also pointed to the fact that McKenzie lost his left eye in the shooting. McKenzie has worn an eye patch in his court appearances.
“Losing his left eye ... That is a very real consequence, and I hope the court considers it when formulating a sentence,” Geary said.
Geary added that in his time representing McKenzie, he has shown an earnest desire in getting on the right path.
“I actually believe with Chris, the lightbulb went off, sincerely,” Geary said.
After the sentencing, Russo said that Dayich’s ruling was “within the standard range” for the crime.
“We had argued for a stiffer sentence based on the safety of the community, but it was a legal sentence,” Russo said.
State police also charged the other four teenagers involved in the incident. Vincent Pratt, 17, of Redstone Township, is accused of firing the shot that struck McKenzie in the eye. He was 16 at the time of the shooting.
Pratt’s case and the case of Marquis Noah Curry-Jones, 18, of Uniontown, were moved to juvenile court. Kobe Lee Cramer, 19, of Dunbar Township, and Joshua Allen Curry-Jones, 20, of Uniontown, are still awaiting trial.
