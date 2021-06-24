A Carmichaels woman is charged with two counts of aggravated assault after spitting on and kicking state police officers on June 20.
Cheyenne N. Brewster, 24, was being transported from the Fayette County Booking Center to Uniontown Hospital to be medically cleared for incarceration when she kicked Trooper William Segeleon and spit on his face, according to the criminal complaint.
When more officers responded to assist, she kicked Trooper Taran C. Sifontes-Lavine in the right leg, court paperwork states.
Brewster is also charged with aggravated harassment and two counts each of simple assault and harassment. She is being held at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for June 29 before Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.