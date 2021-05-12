Police in Greene County alleged a Carmichaels woman resisted arrest after they were called to her home for a possible gas leak and found her in a crib with a child.
When Cumberland Township Police arrived at the South Branch Muddy Creek Road home of Amanda Lynn Cramer, 36, on Feb. 26, court paperwork indicated she handed officers a plastic bag of methamphetamine while sitting in the crib with a 3-year-old.
Police said they had difficulty understanding Cramer and called for medical assistance. When emergency personnel arrived, police contended, Cramer refused to get out of the crib multiple times and an officer had to use a stun gun on her after they took the child from her. Police said she was difficult to understand and told them she had been using meth for five hours.
Once she got out of the crib, police said, she initially refused to get into an ambulance. After she did and was being taken to a nearby hospital, police said they received a call that the ambulance had to stop about 2 miles down the road because Cramer was fighting with the crew.
The officers called to Cramer’s home drove there, and helped get her back on a gurney. Police alleged she tried to bite an officer’s hand.
Police followed the ambulance to the hospital, according to the complaint, and noted they saw Cramer standing up and looking out of the rear window.
Charges of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person were filed against Cramer Monday before Magisterial District Judge Lee Wilson.
She has yet to be arraigned in the case.
