The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club is joining forces with American Legion Post 400 and Carmichaels Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491 to place wreaths on veterans’ graves at Laurel Point Cemetery this December as part of the Wreaths Across America movement.
Carmichaels Women's Civic Club seeking wreath sponsors
- By Katherine Mansfield newsroom@heraldstandard.com
