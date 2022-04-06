A Carnegie man is facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting his father and an EMS worker in South Union Township.
State police charged Ryan Joseph Pantalo, 21, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries on March 30.
The charges stem from a Feb. 23 incident along Redstone Furnace Road. According to court paperwork, Pantalo told police he got into an argument with his father, Patrick Sroka, which turned into a physical fight.
Sroka reportedly told troopers his son threw an Xbox controller at his head, which led to the two fighting. He also told police that Pantalo broke picture frames and threw his dresser across his bedroom, breaking it against the wall.
When EMS workers arrived to treat the men, Pantalo allegedly grab an EMT by the head and pulled a handful of her hair out.
Pantelo is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Jeffries at 10:30 a.m. April 12.
