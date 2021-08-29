The first class of volunteers are ready to assist Fayette County children who need someone to advocate for them during dependency hearings.
Three Court Appointed Special Advocates were sworn in recently by Judge Linda Cordaro.
The nationwide, nonprofit CASA program recruits and trains community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children involved in court proceedings. Those volunteers communicate with the judge in charge of the case to ensure the child’s best interests are met.
“I would say CASA of Fayette is now fully up and running in all areas,” said Mitchell Samick, the county program director.
Each of the three advocate volunteers went through a screening and interview process before completing 30 hours of training developed by the National CASA Association.
The curriculum focuses on topics like child development, mental health/substance abuse, domestic violence and advocacy.
Since CASA does not require any particular background or experiences, the training is focused to give the individual enough knowledge to take a case and work collaboratively with other professionals.
Volunteer advocates gain valuable information about the child and his or her needs, about the child’s family or foster family and the volunteer advocates are able to convey that information to a judge at the time of a court hearings.
“Serving on cases is the main function of the CASA program,” Samick said.
Volunteers work collaboratively with CYS staff, service providers, parents and attorneys to ensure the best interests of the child or children are being met while they are placed in the child welfare system.
While Samick said he would like to have enough volunteer advocates to have one advocate for every child taken into care, his goal now is to have 18 volunteer advocates by November 2022.
Samick said an average advocate will spend 10 to 15 hours a month on a case, which could change depending on the situation. He added that an advocate is typically given one case, they have CASA staff supervision during a case and it’s something they can do while employed in a full-time job.
“I think it’s also important to note that individuals who may not be fully interested in volunteering to take a case can still support the program,” Samick said as the program can always use donors, sponsors and even people to help out at upcoming events and fundraisers. “We do have a 5k race coming up on October 23rd at Sheepskin Trail. We are looking for participants and sponsors.”
CASA of Fayette County is recruiting interested individuals to begin the next training class on Oct. 19. Individuals interested in learning more about the CASA program can contact the CASA office at 724-220-6179.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.