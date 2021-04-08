With a board and a director in place, a new program to advocate for abused and neglected children in the legal system will soon be underway.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Fayette County is part of a statewide network of community-based, non-profit programs that recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers to be a voice for children removed from home due to abuse or neglect.
Rebecca Matchett, the program specialist for the western region of PA CASA, said Fayette’s involvement started in 2019 when county Judge Linda Cordaro contacted them with interest in implementing the CASA program in Fayette.
“Our neighboring counties of Westmoreland, Washington and Greene have the benefit of CASA, and I’m delighted that we’ll be joining the dozens of other counties in Pennsylvania who utilize this program,” Cordaro said.
In dependency court cases, Cordardo said her duties as a judge include promoting the safety and well-being of neglected and abused children. She said that while Fayette County Children and Youth Services does an outstanding job of supporting families and facilitating services, a CASA volunteer will provide additional support for those children.
“Whereas the agency workers may be assigned 10 to 15 cases, CASA volunteers are typically assigned one case, and the CASA volunteer is a constant for the child during the pendency of the case,” Cordaro said.
CASA volunteers gain valuable information about the child and his or her needs, the child’s family or foster family, and are able to convey that information to a judge at the time of a court hearing, she said.
Matchett said county stakeholders began the process of bringing CASA to Fayette County in February 2020.
“They identified people in community to bring skill sets to build a good foundation, to start identifying organizations in community to support long-term sustainability and iron out kinks with how CASA will work with courts, CYS and other similar resources for families in the court systems,” Matchett said.
A former CASA volunteer herself, Matchett said they function not only a constant in the child’s life, but also communicate with everyone involved with the case, and make recommendations in what they feel is the child’s best interest.
“A volunteer’s recommendations are heavily considered by the court,” Matchett said.
In Fayette County, the CASA board of directors were formed and held its first meeting in October.
“It’s pretty close to full implementation,” Matchett said, adding that, appropriately enough, April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and they announced this week that a program director for CASA of Fayette has been named.
Mitch Samick has come from CASA of Westmoreland County where he has worked for several years, bringing skills and expertise to manage the day-to-day operations of CASA of Fayette County.
“I am both honored and excited to be named the Program Director for CASA of Fayette County,” Samick said. “For the last six and a half years, I have been involved with CASA and truly believe that the children of Fayette County will benefit from this program.”
Samick said he’s looking forward to working collaboratively with the Fayette County courts, CYS and all other agencies and individuals to ensure children’s needs are being met while placed in the child welfare system.
His role also includes recruiting and training CASA volunteers, improve awareness of the organization and the plight of the children it serves and raise funds to sustain the organization.
“We are very excited to have Mitch Samick as the inaugural program director for our organization,” said Dr. Selina Matis, CASA of Fayette County Board President. “He brings with him a wealth of experience and understanding that will be a true asset for our community and CASA of Fayette County.”
Matchett said the children assigned in CASA have more long-term permanency, meaning they’re less likely to reenter the system, and their advocates have no bias or judgement in the case as they’re present for the child and the child’s best interest.
“I am so excited that CASA will soon be underway in Fayette County,” Cordaro said. “CASA provides a wonderful opportunity for volunteers who are passionate about advocating for the welfare of children to become involved in the process.”
For more information on CASA of Fayette or to volunteer, visit www.casafayette.org
