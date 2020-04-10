The Connellsville Area School District is holding off on sending out intent-to-furlough letters to teachers as more information and clarification is needed.
Tim Witt, solicitor for the school board, said a recent school board meeting authorized the administration to review the potential need for furloughs in the 2020-2021 school year, with the plan to send those letters to the bottom three teachers in each department based on seniority.
Witt said intent-to-furlough letters are a common practice for school districts. While administrators hope furloughs are not needed, the letters give the district the option to furlough following a review of factors like expected incoming revenue and student population.
“Right now, the district doesn't know if there's a need for furloughs at all,” Witt said, adding that reports and reactions following the vote made some believe that teachers were going to be furloughed now. “It's for the next school year, and then it's just the intent to retain that option after evaluating staffing needs.”
Witt said the letters were not primarily because of COVID-19 issues, but said some of the information being sought by the administration is related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Because there's some uncertainty from a revenue perspective -- how much revenue is going to come in, and in what speed it's going to come in -- and the fact that earned income taxes will be lower,” Witt said.
Witt said the letters were originally going to be sent Friday, but in an executive session meeting on the matter on Thursday, the board voted to hold off on sending the letters until they have a reevaluation and clarification on some items. He said the district doesn't know when they'll be sending the letters, or how many letters they'll need to send.
