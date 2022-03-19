Connellsville police and school district officials are investigating after a district bus driver pulled over with elementary school students on the bus during Thursday’s ride home from school.
Connellsville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Joseph Bradley said the driver stopped the bus due to concerns about student conduct, and school security and Connellsville Police were called.
The students were from West Crawford Elementary School.
Parents of children on the bus also went to West Crawford Avenue, where the bus was stopped, after receiving calls from their children.
A little after 4 p.m. Erica Umensetter of Connellsville said her two oldest daughters contacted her.
“They were freaking out,” she said. “They said they were downtown and the bus driver refused to move the bus.”
Umensetter asked her daughter to give her cellphone to the driver, and asked what was happening.
“He said, ‘This little moron keeps running back and forth in the aisle,’ and I asked him if I can come down there and get my kids, and he said, ‘Yep’ and hung up,” she said.
Umensetter and her neighbor drove to the bus, and when they arrived, her neighbor started recording what was occurring. Since the video was posted to Umensetter’s Facebook page, it’s received 31,000 views and 1,600 shares.
“I saw a man on the bus with the kids, and he was blocking the kids, and the door was shut because the driver refused to open the door,” she said. “Then, two dads, like Superman, pulled open the door, and the kids went past the man and off the bus.”
The video showed students crying and parents yelling as they exited the bus.
Umensetter said she called 911, and school district police arrived to help contact parents of the remaining students who needed to be picked up.
She said Thursday’s driver had been transporting students for the past two months, and her children have accused him of yelling and using profanities toward students, suddenly stopping the bus and routinely pulling over until students settle down.
She said she and other concerned parents have called school officials over the past two months, but nothing changed.
“We’re just so furious as parents,” she said.
Umensetter’s four children, who range in age 6 to 11, were “hysterical” after what occurred on Thursday, she said. And while a new bus driver was behind the wheel on Friday, she said her children were scared to get on the bus so she drove them to school herself.
“I’m letting them ride the bus home and see how they feel,” Umensetter said. “If they’re still not comfortable, I’ll take them to and from school.”
Bradley said the school district is investigating the incident. Connellsville Police Cpl. Bryan Kendi confirmed the department is conducting a full investigation of the incident, but declined further comment.
“As parents, we want answers,” Umensetter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.