CONNELLSVILLE -- Despite staunch support from administrators and teachers, Connellsville Area School Board members voted to do away with block scheduling at the middle school by the end of this school year after a three-year run.
Directors Paul Harshman, Kevin Lape and Daniel Martucci voted against switching back to a nine-period schedule, and Director Dave Panzella abstained because he said he didn't have enough information. However, there was enough support to pass the motion with Directors Francis Mongell, Mike Omatick, Don Grenaldo, Dave Martray and Marcie Sangston voting in favor.
Mongell's motion was to eliminate block scheduling by the end of the 2019-20 school year and convert back to a nine-period, 42-minute period schedule beginning in the 2020-21 school year. The block scheduled classes currently in place run for 55 minutes.
Before the vote was taken, Dr. Laura Jacob, assistant to the superintendent, said moving to a nine-period day will eliminate 90 minutes a week, per core class, of instruction for students. She said the move also eliminates common planning time for teachers, creates a need for more staffing, eliminates tutoring during the day and time for students to meet for clubs, and puts all of the students from every grade in the hallways at the same time.
Jacobs said block scheduling brought three key benefits: a uniquely designed schedule tailored to the developmental needs of middle-school aged students, interdisciplinary cooperation among teachers and common planning among teachers.
And while some board members said the PSSA test scores have been stagnant or gotten worse over the last three years, Jacob said the Pennsylvania Value Added Assessment System (PVAAS) scores have improved.
The PVAAS scores are based on what an individual student's test scores and performance are in third through seventh grades. The scores are used to assess their growth.
"The PVAAS scores look to see if a child is making a year's worth of growth for a year's worth of education," Jacobs said. "In 2017, the students weren't making a year's worth of growth but by 2019 they were actually making over a year's worth of growth for one year of instruction. Our middle school teachers are making a difference."
During public comment, middle school science teacher Julie Michaels said academics are the most important thing for the students, and with block scheduling, they are getting six hours extra a week of instruction in core subjects.
"We are seeing really great benefits from this block scheduling," she said. "We have time to do hands-on labs, explore by reading or by watching videos.
"If it goes back to nine-period scheduling, it will break up labs and the students will lose that thought process. With the extra time, the opportunity for students to retest has been wonderful. Personally, student failure levels have dropped significantly because I can pull them in and work with them,” Michaels said.
She said the increased ability to collaborate with other teachers because of the existing scheduling “has been absolutely invaluable.”
"I've learned so much by discussing with co-workers and having that time,” Michaels said.
Mongell said he has been gathering data and putting together figures on block scheduling versus nine-hour scheduling for the last three years. He said test scores have been stagnant, and higher learning students are blocked into extra hours of core classes, making it impossible to take more electives. Mongell said he felt moving back to a nine-period schedule was the best course of action.
"I think what bothers me the most with block scheduling is that every student takes 178 hours of instruction (in the core classes), which is more than the state requirements (120 hours), whether they need it or not," he said. "How do you get any electives in when you're using up all that time?"
Jacob pointed out that if the district moves to a nine-period schedule, they're actually decreasing student learning time in those core classes.
Martray, however, said the attention span of middle school students is 15 minutes – at best.
"Now they're in there for 55 minutes and they're grouped with students who have different abilities, and then they go to the high school where it's a nine-period rotation - I think it's best to switch back," he said. "Block scheduling is not new. It was there when I taught and it didn't work then."
Harshman, Panzella and Martucci said they felt the scheduling change was brought up out of the blue, questioning why a vote was being taken without enough of an opportunity to fully discuss the pros and cons of making the change.
"I've been asking for information from the administration and I just get stonewalled," Panzella said. "We should have longer than 10 seconds to make a decision."
"To me, to vote on this now is not the right thing to do," Martucci said.
Harshman asked board members to vote no on the resolution so that all board members had additional time to look into it and offer a more fully informed vote.
With the motion passed, the administration will have the responsibility of determining what courses to offer next year and how the nine-period schedule will look.
Mongell maintained the current scheduling system is hurting students.
"I won't do anything in the world to harm these students - they are being harmed right now and I won't put up with it," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.