Due to COVID-19, the Connellsville Area School District has waived all penalties when paying school taxes, including installments.
The Dunbar Township Tax Office is now accepting payments online via debit/credit or e-check by visiting www.GovPayNow.com. Enter pay location code A003gi. Payments are also accepted by calling 1-888-604-7888.
Please be advised that the agency does charge a fee for using the service. The tax office does not receive any fees association with the transaction. Payments can also be made at the office during normal business hours.
For more information or questions contact Marigrace Butela, Dunbar Township tax collector, at 724-626-0804 or email dunbartownshiptaxoffice@yahoo.com.
