Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) will hold a drive-in town hall in Fayette today at 5 p.m. at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace.
Anyone is invited to register to come and hear more about potential plans, ask questions, express opinions and concerns and voice what they would like to see happen in Congress, Shoshana Marin, deputy press secretary, said.
Attendees may start arriving at 4 p.m., and signs will lead people to the event. Marin said those who attend are not required to wear masks while they are inside their vehicles. The town hall event will also be live-streamed from the senator’s Facebook page, “U.S. Senator Bob Casey,” for anyone who would like to watch virtually.
Registration is required to attend in person and is free. The link to register is eventbrite.com/e/senator-bob-caseys-drive-in-town-hall-tickets-160625654657, or visit eventbrite.com and type “Senator Bob Casey’s Drive-In Town Hall” in the search bar.
